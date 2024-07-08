The Samoa Agreement is a comprehensive partnership agreement that addresses various aspects of economic development, security, environment, migration, mobility, and climate change. It also covers investment opportunities, sustainable development, and mutually beneficial cooperation among its signatory countries.

The agreement has been signed by 79 countries worldwide, including 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations. Its objective is to serve as the legal framework for EU relations with these countries, promoting economic development, democracy, and human rights.

African countries that signed the Samoa Agreement

By signing the Samoa Agreement, these countries aim to address global challenges and promote cooperation in various areas. The agreement provides a platform for its members to work together towards sustainable development, economic growth, and improved living standards for their citizens.

According to The Cable, ACP countries, including Nigeria, declined to sign the Samoa Agreement due to the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity, which is interpreted as LGBTQ+ rights.

A compromise was eventually reached. The parties agreed to promote, protect, and fulfil all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, without specifically mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity. This compromise allowed the agreement to move forward despite initial reservations from some countries.

In Nigeria, the federal government confirmed signing the Samoa Agreement, which some have criticized for its potential to promote LGBTQ+ rights. However, the government has clarified that the agreement does not supersede Nigeria's laws, including the 2014 legislation against same-sex relationships.

Below is a list of 48 African countries parties to the Samoa agreement, in which Nigeria was included:

South Africa

South Africa is the southernmost country on the continent, and its diverse landscape includes beautiful coastlines, deserts, and mountains. It is known for its vibrant cities, stunning natural beauty, and complex history.

Nigeria and South Africa have a long bilateral relationship, and they have strong mutual respect.

Ghana

Nigeria's West African neighbour is one of the 79 countries and 48 African countries that have signed the Samoa Agreement.

Ghana is a close neighbour of Nigeria in the regional bloc. The two countries have a close relationship with their citizens, expressing mild rivalries on social media.

The Republic of Benin

Benin, a small country in West Africa, is known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful beaches, and vibrant music scene. It is home to a diverse range of ethnic groups and has a long history of political stability.

The West African country is one of the signatories to the Samoa Agreement and was among the ACP countries.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa, is known for its vibrant music scene, beautiful natural scenery, and rich cultural heritage. It has a diverse range of ethnic groups and a long history of political instability.

The West African country, which is another black nation to the signatories, borders Ghana, Mali, Benin, Ivory Coast and Niger Republic.

Cameroon

The country is known for its diverse natural scenery, including mountains, forests, and coastlines. It has a diverse range of ethnic groups and a long history of political stability.

The country is known for its diverse natural scenery, including mountains, forests, and coastlines. It has a diverse range of ethnic groups and a long history of political stability.

Other African countries are:

Angola, Cape Verde, Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Kinshasa), Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Uganda, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Eswatini, Tanzania, Chad, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

