The federal government has confirmed signing the Samoa Agreement, which some have criticized for its potential to promote LGBTQ+ rights. However, the government has clarified that the agreement does not supersede Nigeria's laws, including the 2014 legislation against same-sex relationships.

The Samoa Agreement is a partnership between the European Union and the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) that promotes sustainable development, fights climate change, and fosters collaboration among member states.

The agreement was signed in Apia, Samoa, in 2018 by 27 EU member states and 47 OACPS member states, including Nigeria, on June 28, 2024. It has 103 articles covering various areas of cooperation, including economic growth, human rights, and migration.

Nigeria's signing of the agreement followed extensive reviews and consultations by an interministerial committee to ensure that none of its provisions contravene Nigeria's laws or constitution.

The government has assured citizens that it will not enter into any international agreement detrimental to the country's interests. A statement of declaration accompanying Nigeria's endorsement clarifies that any provision inconsistent with Nigeria's laws shall be invalid.

The government has emphasized that the Samoa Agreement is a vital legal framework for cooperation between OACPS and the European Union, promoting sustainable development, fighting climate change, and generating investment opportunities.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, has provided further clarity on the agreement, stating that Nigeria's endorsement was done with the understanding that its laws and constitution take precedence over any international agreement.

