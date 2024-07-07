APC’s deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, said the party remains optimistic about President Bola Tinubu’s prospects in 2027

Duru affirmed that unless President Tinubu declines to contest, the APC intends to nominate him for the 2027 elections

Duru said the subsidy removal and other economic policies taken by Tinubu are needed to stabilize the country’s struggling economy

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) is confident that President Bola Tinubu will secure re-election in 2027 despite the current economic challenges and the potential coalition of major opposition parties.

The ongoing economic difficulties, stemming from reforms like the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, have raised concerns that Nigerians might choose to vote out Tinubu in the next election.

APC secretary, Nze Chidi Duru speaks on Tinubu's possible emergence in the 2027 election Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman, Nze Chidi Duru

Source: UGC

However, as reported by The Punch, the APC’s Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, stated that these reforms are essential to stabilize the country’s struggling economy.

He said:

“Our party has always recognised the fact that the current challenging economic environment has not in any way got better.

"When Mr President took over, he asked Nigerians not to pity him. It is an office that he craved and worked hard for before offering himself to provide leadership to Nigeria.

“What gives confidence is that Mr President is very much aware of the expectations of the person on the street. The minimum expectation will be that they need to be comfortable. So, the discussion around 2027 (election) is not out of place. In the life of a country, four years is like yesterday."

APC to nominate Tinubu for second term

Speaking on the APC’s choice for 2027, he noted that the party is ready to field him as a candidate., except if President Tinubu chooses otherwise

He said:

"As a democrat and in my personal opinion, we have consistently advocated that unless His Excellency President Bola Tinubu chooses not to contest, the APC will likely nominate our candidate in 2027. This is based on the incumbent's position and other relevant factors."

Northern APC reacts

Reacting in a video shared on X by @jrnaib2, an APC Chieftain in Kano, Dan Bilki, Commander, said the north would oppose any attempt to field Tinubu in 2027.

He said:

"We're not going to repeat the mistake of voting for Tinubu in 2027, we're voting for Kashim Shettima, and if APC delegates failed to give us Shettima, we will turn against APC come 2027."

