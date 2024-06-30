Prominent activist Deji Adeyanju has strongly criticized President Tinubu’s first year in office, claiming it has caused more damage

FCT, Abuja—Prominent Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has made strong remarks regarding the alleged plot to unseat President Bola Tinubu, describing it as a “wonderful gang-up.”

Recall that a former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has appealed to the Northern politicians eyeing the presidency in 2027 to allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete a two-term tenure in the interest of peace and stability.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 29, the human rights activists also urged Nigerians to support efforts against the current administration.

He stated:

“It is important to note that the Northern people should continue their gang up. Nigerians need to gang up against Tinubu and his government.”

Why is the ‘gang up’ necessary?

Adeyanju was particularly critical of President Tinubu’s performance in his first year, comparing it unfavourably to former President Buhari’s eight-year tenure.

He said:

“Tinubu in one year has done more destruction than Buhari has done in eight years. Yes, we can say Buhari laid the foundation of the destruction of Nigeria, however, how can essential food prices skyrocket by over 800 percent?”

Adeyanju also criticized Tinubu’sTidadministration’s’conomic policies, pointing to severe inflation and the devaluation of the naira.

He remarked:

“When Tinubu set for himself the worst economic team ever, the naira has become extremely worthless and worthless indeed.

So, the gang-up is welcome. It is a wonderful gang up and Nigerians should commend those ganging up against the president as regards the next election.?

Call for Action

Adeyanju, drawing parallels with recent protests in Kenya, urged Nigerians to take a stand against the current administration.

He said:

“Can’t you see what’s happening in Kenya? The citizens have taken to the street. Nigerians tolerate bad governance more than any people in the world. We are tolerating all the ills of the Tinubu government."

Deji Adeyanju urges Nigerians to accept regional govt

In another development, prominent human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has endorsed the regional government as a means of enhancing governance in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported Adeyanju emphasized that the viability of states across various regions, including the north-central, northeast, and south-south, is questionable.

