The Nigerian judiciary issued landslide judgments during the week, addressing political crises in Rivers, Kano, and Edo states.

The Appeal Court and two high courts in Abuja and Kano gave verdicts on three cases filed by litigants from Kano, Rivers, and Edo states, respectively, exercising their judicial authority to pass judgments on the cases.

How three court judgments shook Nigeria in one week Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC, @Kyusufabba and @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

Below are the cases:

Kano government vs ex-governor Abdullahi Ganduje

The Federal High Court in Kano ordered two judges, Farouk Lawan Adamu and Zuwaira Yusuf, to resign within 48 hours from their appointments as chairmen of judicial commissions of inquiry. The judges were appointed by the Kano State government to investigate misappropriated public properties and political violence.

Justice Simon Amobeda gave the order while delivering judgment in a case filed by the state's ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday, July 4. Ganduje sought to stop the current Governor, Abba Yusuf, from probing his administration.

The court ruled that if the judges fail to comply with the order, they risk forfeiting their entitlements, including remuneration, allowances, and benefits, which are paid from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation by the National Judicial Council.

Court sacks Edo PDP governorship candidate

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as the party's candidate for the upcoming September governorship election in Edo state.

The court ruled that the primary election held on February 22 failed to comply with the Electoral Act, 2022, the guidelines for the poll, and the party's constitution.

The judge faulted the returning officers who prepared the result sheets, for fabricating the poll's outcome and that the exclusion of 381 delegates, including the plaintiffs, was illegal.

The court's decision sets aside the primary election result, paving the way for a potential rerun of the election or another outcome, depending on the next steps taken by the PDP and the affected parties.

Rivers: Court voided suspension of Pro-Wike's lawmakers

The Appeal Court in Abuja also dismissed a ruling by a Rivers State High Court regarding a suit against 27 PDP lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The appellate court ruled that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The verdict has been celebrated by various political camps, including PDP members loyal to Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara and APC members led by Chief Tony Okocha.

The celebrations are based on the different interpretations of the appellate court's order by the respective political camps.

The Appeal Court's decision effectively sets aside the lower court's ruling, allowing the defected lawmakers to breathe a sigh of relief, while the PDP factions may need to regroup and reassess their strategy.

Source: Legit.ng