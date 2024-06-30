Yoruba Council Worldwide doubts the Labour Party's 2027 Presidential Election prospects, citing internal management issues.

The council, led by Barr. Oladotun Hassan critiques the Labour Party's management style as akin to a "military garrison command.

The Yoruba Council accuses the Labour Party of opportunism, asserting it lacks a political ideology

FCT, Abuja-The Yoruba Council Worldwide has raised serious doubts about the Labour Party's ability to succeed in the upcoming 2027 Presidential Election.

The council was led by Barrister Oladotun Hassan while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng cited concerns over the party's internal wranglings and management and political orientation.

Yoruba Council president, Oladotun Hassan speaks on Peter Obi's 2027 chances in Labour Party Photo credit: Oladotun Hassan/Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Hassan likened the Labour Party's management style to a "military garrison command."

Hassan emphasized the importance of due process within the party, stating:

"You cannot run a party like a military garrison command. There must be a process and once they don’t have it, you cannot give what you don’t have."

Lack of political ideology and strategic direction

Hassan highlighted significant organizational flaws within the Labour Party, asserting it lacks a coherent political ideology.

He remarked:

"Labour Party does not have a political ideology at all and this suggests that this absence undermines its ability to offer credible governance alternatives."

Hassan: LP was never prepared for the 2023 elections

The Yoruba Council also accused the Labour Party of opportunism, alleging it capitalized on public dissatisfaction rather than offering genuine preparedness for governance.

According to Hassan:

"Nigerians supported the Labour Party because of the suffering in Nigeria. Labour Party joyfully took that opportunity and that is an opportunist opportunity, not that they were prepared."

LP confident in Peter Obi's 2027 presidential

In another report, Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in Nigeria's 2023 elections, is currently under significant pressure from some members of his support group, known as the Obidients, to exit the party.

The Labour Party has been embroiled in internal turmoil since the elections, overshadowing its prospects for the 2027 polls.

As reported by Legit.ng, Labour Party stalwart Olorunfemi addressed these calls for Obi to leave the party, reinforcing his belief in Obi's potential and describing him as the best president Nigeria has yet to have.

