Peter Obi was at the venue of the funeral of late Nollywood veteran actor, John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu, in Enugu state

Okafor died at a hospital in Lagos on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62 after several months of battling with an illness

Legit.ng reports that prominent personalities travelled to Enugu on Friday, June 28, for Mr Ibu's burial

Amuri, Enugu state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, on Friday, June 28, joined the John Okafor family and other mourners to bid farewell to the late veteran Nollywood actor.

Legit.ng reports that Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, was laid to rest on Friday, June 28, in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West local government area (LGA) of Enugu state.

Mr Ibu (left), a veteran actor, died on March 2, 2024, after a protracted illness. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @2lifeNe

Source: Twitter

Videos on social media showed the arrival of his body as family, friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects.

Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

“I was in Amuri, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu state today to pay my last respects to the talented Nollywood actor John Okafor a.k.a (Mr. Ibu).

“I joined the Okafor family, the Nollywood Entertainment family and other mourners to bid farewell to the Late Veteran Nollywood Actor, who was laid to rest.

“May God who called him home, at this time, grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.

“May God protect and bless his family always.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the funeral of Mr Ibu brought his family and friends together in Nkanu West LGA, Enugu state, on Friday, June 28.

His adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, shared videos from the funeral that got the late actor's fans emotional.

