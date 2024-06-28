Claims have appeared online saying the Nigerian Army arrested several citizens of Igbo extraction

The posters said the suspects were nabbed for possessing permanent voter cards (PVCs)

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Thursday, June 27

Akwa, Anambra state - In May 2024, a blog, Lagospedia claimed that some Igbos were arrested by the Nigerian army in Lagos state with a large number of permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The blog published the claim via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, but did not provide a source.

The claim paints a picture of Igbo people fraudulently trying to ensure that their preferred candidate emerges as Nigeria's president in the 2023 elections.

Verification of the claim against Igbos

But is it true that after the presidential election, the Nigerian Army arrested some Igbos with PVCs? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, investigated.

Indeed, some people were arrested with PVCs in the build-up to the March 18, 2023 election in Lagos state.

The arrest was reported in the media on March 9 2023 — days after the election.

It was widely reported as being related to the recovery of PVC, but none of the media reports mentioned the ethnicity of the suspects.

Therefore, the fact-checking platform ruled that there is no evidence that the suspects are Igbos.

