Not less than 1,671 PVCs were discovered in and recovered from an apartment in Lagos state on Wednesday, March 8

The discovery was made by soldiers of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, according to the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Isang Akpaumontia

It was gathered that the officers also recovered some ballot boxes from the suspects who gave their names as Seun, Toheeb, and Kazeem

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Olodi-Apapa, Lagos - Officers of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, March 8, recovered 1,671 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and some ballot boxes in an apartment in Olodi-Apapa, Lagos.

This was made known to journalists on Wednesday by Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Isang Akpaumontia, who paraded suspects linked to the discoveries at the Ikeja Cantonment.

It was gathered that the prime suspect is at large (Photo: Vanguard)

Source: UGC

However, Brig. Gen. Akpaumontia disclosed that the prime suspect is at large at the moment, Vanguard reports.

It was gathered that the recovered PVCs had the year 2022 as the registration number, while others had years 2011, 2012, and 2021 with all the owners being residents of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking about the feat by the military, Akpaumontia said:

“Earlier today (yesterday), three young men were arrested with 1,671 PVCs. This was after early information was received. With the support of the Department of State Services, DSS, we were able to arrest them.

“They were arrested with some drug, daggers, charms, and over 1,000 PVCs. They were arrested at the Apapa general area, in a house where we traced them to. The owner of the house, who is the prime suspect, was traced to a hotel. But he took off.

“We are going to hand these suspects and exhibits over to our immediate headquarters to do the needful because things have to be done the way they should, so as to discourage others who think they can take laws into their hands and go scot-free.”

ThisDay, in its report, said the suspects, Seun, Toheeb, and Kazeem, claimed the said apartment, belong to the fleeing prime suspect, who they described as their master.

Habeeb confessed:

“The room they met us belongs to our master. We were sleeping, when some soldiers stormed the apartment. We don’t know anything about PVCs. This was our first time sleeping in that house.”

Drama as over 10,000 PVCs found on roadside, residents makes eager moves

Over 10,000 permanent voter cards (PVCs) were found on the roadside in Okota area of Lagos on Saturday morning, February 25.

Who dumped the bag of voter cards on the Ago Palace Way in the Okota area of Lagos state is yet to be known.

Details of PVCs found on Lagos road

A journalist who witnessed the scene disclosed that the citizens who were not with their PVCs in the area gathered at the place to check if they could find their own.

Source: Legit.ng