Chelsea earned the right to wear the gold FIFA Champions badge for four years after defeating PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final

FIFA’s new tournament format now allows champions to retain the badge until the next edition in 2029

The Blues join an elite group with unrestricted badge access across all competitions, marking a historic shift

Chelsea sealed their second FIFA Club World Cup title on Sunday night with an emphatic 3-0 win over European giants Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Led by the brilliant Cole Palmer, who scored twice and assisted the third goal for Joao Pedro, the Blues dominated the newly revamped competition in what became a showcase of tactical brilliance and attacking fluidity from Enzo Maresca’s men.

Chelsea were crowned Club World Cup champions after the Blues defeated PSG 3-0 in Sunday's final. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Palmer opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after pouncing on a PSG error, then doubled the lead with a superb solo effort.

Minutes later, he set up Joao Pedro for a beautiful chipped finish to make it three before half-time. PSG, rattled and reduced to 10 men later in the game, had no answer.

The win not only gave Chelsea the newly designed Club World Cup trophy and a hefty £100 million in prize money,

It also made the Blues the first team to benefit from FIFA's updated tournament cycle.

Chelsea will wear gold badge for four years

As a reward for their victory, Chelsea will wear the prestigious gold FIFA Champions badge on their kits for the next four years, per Gistreel.

This is a major change from the previous rule, which allowed champions to display the badge for only one year until a new winner was crowned in the annual format.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the update as part of the rebranded Club World Cup structure, which will now be held every four years, starting with this expanded 32-team edition.

Chelsea, as the inaugural champions of the new cycle, will retain the badge until the next tournament in 2029.

This new policy mirrors the format used in the FIFA World Cup for national teams, where the reigning champions wear a similar badge until the next tournament.

A badge of honour for Chelsea

In the past, even winning the Club World Cup did not guarantee full visibility of the gold badge.

Chelsea players celebrate with Cole Palmer after the England forward scored the opening goal versus PSG. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

For instance, Liverpool, after their 2019 win, were allowed to wear the badge in just one Premier League game due to kit regulations.

However, those restrictions have since been eased, and Chelsea will now wear the badge across all domestic and international competitions.

From Premier League fixtures to Champions League games, fans will see the gold crest proudly displayed on Chelsea’s jerseys.

How much Chelsea made after win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea won the inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will earn a substantial cash prize for their victory.

The prize pool for the expanded tournament was $1 billion after securing exclusive TV rights from DAZN, worth the same amount.

The initial estimate for the winner of the competition before the tournament began was put at $125 million, put together from participation fee, win or draw bonus and knockout progress fee.

