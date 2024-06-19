The crisis rocking the Rivers state political arena has taken a new dimension following the actions of former LG chairmen who are loyal to Nyesom Wike, FCT minister

The chairmen refused to vacate their office and position despite the expiration of their three-year tenure, and this has led to fresh tension in the oil-rich state

Reacting to the disturbing development, cautioned the council chairmen, whose tenure expired on June 17, against disrupting public peace

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the immediate past Rivers state local government chairmen that their tenure has expired.

PDP blows hot, warns ex-LGA chairmen loyal to Wike

The party disclosed this in a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party's national publicity secretary, and shared on its X page on Wednesday, June 19.

PDP also warned the embattled 23 LGA chairmen not to undertake “any conduct that is capable of disrupting the peace in the State.”

Recall that Governor Siminialayi Fubara sworn in 23 Caretaker Committee Chairmen (CTC) on Wednesday, June 19.

Legit.ng reported that Fubara replaced LGA chairmen loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike, in Rivers state on Wednesday, June 19.

The first batch of 11 Caretaker Committee Chairmen (CTC) took their oath of office amid tight security at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

But on Wednesday, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, maintained that under the relevant State Law establishing the Rivers state local government council administration, the three-year tenure of the council chairmen has expired.

The party therefore counseled them to desist from acts capable of disrupting the Local Government administration in the state.

Part of the statement said:

“The PDP cautions the immediate past Rivers State Local Government Chairmen whose tenure has expired against any conduct that is capable of disrupting the peace in the State.

“The Party notes that the three years tenure in office of the former Rivers State Local Government Executive Councils has expired by the effluxion of time under the relevant State Law establishing the Rivers State Local Government Council Administration.”

“The party also counsels the former Rivers State Local Government Council Chairmen to desist from any action that may constitute disruption in Local Government administration in the State.

“The Party calls on the people of Rivers State to remain calm, law-abiding and continue to work together for the continued stability, peace and delivery of democracy dividends in Rivers State.”

Pro Wike LGA chairmen allegedly move to access office

Legit.ng earlier reported that steady gunshots rented the air on Tuesday, June 18, particularly within the headquarters of the Port Harcourt City LGA.

Youths and residents supporting Rivers governor, Siminialayi Fubara, took over many councils’ headquarters.

The protesting youths seized the headquarters and occupied them to stop the local government chairmen and other elected officials contesting tenure elongation from returning to their offices.

