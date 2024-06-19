Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in 23 new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Fubara forwarded the names of the 23 LGA nominees to the Victor Jumbo-led faction of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

G.M. Gillis-West, the Clerk of the House, read the names on the assembly floor on Tuesday night, June 18, adding that the nominees have been invited for screening on Wednesday, June 19

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 19.

As reported by Channels Television, the exercise was carried out amid tight security.

It was gathered that the first batch of 11 CTC chairmen took their oath of office.

Legit.ng also reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and an ex-governor of Rivers state, commented on the political crisis rocking the state.

Amaechi maintained that Governor Fubara appeared to be more popular than Wike.

He, however, maintained that the minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike, still has grassroots support more than Governor Fubara

Pro Wike LGA chairmen allegedly moves to access office

Legit.ng earlier reported that steady gunshots rented the air on Tuesday, June 18, particularly within the headquarters of the Port Harcourt City LGA.

Youths and residents supporting Rivers governor, Siminialayi Fubara, took over many councils’ headquarters.

The protesting youths seized the headquarters and occupied them to stop the local government chairmen and other elected officials contesting tenure elongation from returning to their offices.

