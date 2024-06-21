Sanusi vs Bayero: Drama as 2 Kano Govt Lawyers Beg Court to Withdraw Their Representation
- The Kano royal tussle between Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi has become more tense as two lawyers told the federal high court of their plans to withdraw from the suit
- Eyitayo Fatogun, counsel to the Kano state assembly and speaker, begged the court to adjourn its judgment to allow his client to find a new lawyer because he wanted to be recused from the matter
- A. G. Wakil, the representative of the Kano state's attorney general and commissioner of justice and the state government, said he aligned with Fatogun on the move to recuse from the matter
Kano - Two of the defence counsels in the suit filed by Alhaji Aminu Babba-Dan'agundi, who holds the title of Sarkin Dawaki Babba (a kingmaker), against the action of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Kano state government, on the removal of Aminu Ado Bayero and others have announced plans to withdraw their representation in the case.
Eyitayo Fatogun and A. G. Wakil, the counsel to the Kano state assembly and speaker and representatives of the state's attorney general and commissioner of justice, told the federal high court that they have applied to be recused from the suit.
According to Vanguard, the legal practitioners begged the court to adjourn the matter so that their clients could find another lawyer, pending the determination and hearing of their application at the court of appeal on jurisdiction.
Lawyer begged court to repeal law deposing Bayero
The Punch reported that the applicant's lawyer, M. S. Waziri, had urged the court to nullify the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) law 2024, which empowered the governor to de-establish the new emirates in the state and depose their emirs, including Ado Bayero.
But Justice Abdullahi Muhammad-Liman delivered his judgment and voided the state government's actions, including the deposition of Bayero and the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of the Emirate.
The court cited the government's failure to comply with the court injunction in its judgment while declining to repeal the law. The judge said, "I hereby transfer the case to Justice Simon Amobeda, Federal High Court 3."
Governor Yusuf mobilised to demolish Bayero's palace
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero has taken a new turn as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf allegedly mobilises to demolish the latter's palace.
The trending video of alleged mobilised bulldozers and excavators heading to the mini-palace in Nasarawa has generated reactions from Nigerians.
Governor Yusuf's order to demolish the mini palace came hours after the federal high court in Kano declared the deposition of Bayero as null and void.
