Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has ordered the immediate demolition of the Nasarawa mini palace housing the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

The governor spoke through the state's attorney general and commissioner for justice, Haruna Dederi, noting that the government has concluded a plan to renovate and reconstruct the palace

The decision of the government came hours after the federal high court in the state nullified the deposition of the embattled Emir Bayero

Kano - The Kano State Government has directed the Commissioner of Police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the Nasarawa GRA Mini Palace, where he resides.

During a press conference, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, noted that the Government has already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property, including the dilapidated wall fence, with immediate effect.

According to TVC, the development comes a few hours after the Federal High Court ruled on its substantive suit validating the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 but nullifying all actions of Governor Abba Yusuf following the law's passage.

How the court nullified deposition of Bayero

Justice Abdullahi Liman declared all actions taken after the passage of the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 null and void.

However, Justice Liman had ordered that parties maintain the status quo.

The court also granted the respondent's application for a stay of proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the case at the Court of Appeal and transferred the case to Federal High Court 3.

Kano assembly makes new emirate law

The Kano Assembly repealed the law, after which Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf implemented it by dethroning Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano.

Governor Yusuf also reversed the creation of four emirates, Bichi, Rano Karaye, and Gaya, sacking the Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Given this law, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, deposed by Ganduje in 2020, was reappointed and reinstated by the governor.

Is federal higher than state high court?

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media claims that the federal high court is above any state high court are misleading.

This followed conflicting court orders on the royal tussle between the deposed and reinstated Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, said the constitution did not place one above the other and advised the way forward.

