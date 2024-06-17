Abdul, one of the sons of the late MKO Abiola, has set the records straight regarding the presidential ambition of his brother

In an interview on a Podcast show, Mic On, Abdul maintains that his elder brother, Kola, cannot rule Nigeria, having failed to manage his father, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola's empire

Meanwhile, Abiola died in prison after the former military dictator, Babangida, annulled his election on June 12, 1993, and imprisoned him in 1994 after he declared himself president

Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola), who died in detention on July 7, 1998, has said that his elder brother, Kola Abiola, is not fit to lead Nigeria.

MKO Abiola’s son speaks on brother's ambition

Abdul disclosed this during a virtual interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his program ‘Mic On’ podcast, on Sunday, June 16.

He explained that Kola failed to manage Abiola’s empire, hence, he is unfit to be Nigeria's president.

Like his father, Kola Abiola contested the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Asked if he blamed Kola for the manner in which things had gone and whether he believed the legacy of Abiola would have been properly sustained rather than it was now, Abdul said, "I definitely do because he was in a better position, especially after the whole crisis."

Abdul, as he is fondly, also disclosed that his elder brother, Kola, was dating Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s daughter while their father was still in prison.

Abdul stated thus:

“MKO Abiola’s legacy would have been properly sustained if Kola was in a better position. And he could have been a voice of true democratic values, but he chose not to.

“During the time my father was still in jail, he was having relationship with Babangida's daughter. It’s sad, but I’m a little pleased that my father didn’t come out to see what his first son has become.

“I’m unhappy with him (Kola Abiola), and even Nigerians are unhappy. You can see how many people voted for him when he campaigned for the presidency.

“I wondered how he thought he could be president when he could not manage Abiola’s empire. How will he manage Nigeria?

“This is the problem in Nigeria: people are not showing capacity in their own little sphere of work but want a higher position.”

Watch Abdul Abiola's full interview below;

