Kola Abiola has said that he cannot be able to do an expected comparison between his late father and the Kogi state governor

The son of late MKO Abiola made this disclosure weeks after her sister likeded Yahaya Bello to their father

According to Kola, he does not know Bello so well enough to be able to do such comparison in as much as he would not be willing to air his family's details publicly

A son of Moshood Abiola, the late acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Kola has said that he cannot join in the comparison of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and his late father.

Speaking on Arise TV's programme titled 'One-on-One with Kola Abiola' on Friday, April 23, the presidential candidate said he does not know much about Yahaya Bello to be able to liken or compare him with his father.

Kola Abiola has said that he does not know Yahaya Bello enough to do a comparism between the governor and his late father. Photo: Sahara Reporters, The Punch

Source: UGC

Kola's words:

“I don’t want to talk about Yahaya Bello, I don’t know him well enough.”

While describing his father as a national brand who belonged to all Nigerians, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP's) presidential aspirant said as the head of the family and would not discuss the family issue in public.

Kola said:

“I have to play the mature one and that is my role even at my own expense.”

