MKO Abiola's first son, Kola has been accused of dating Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s daughter while his father was in prison

Kola's younger brother, Abdul Mumuni, made the allegation during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his program ‘Mic On’ podcast

He said he is not on a good terms with Kola, adding that his elder brother is unfit to become Nigeria's president

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abdul Mumuni, the son of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, said his elder brother, Kola was dating former head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s daughter while their father was in prison.

Mumuni said Kola, Abiola’s first son “is unfit to rule Nigeria”.

Mumini said Kola is unfit to become Nigeria's president Photo credit: @OneJoblessBoy

Source: Twitter

Kola contested the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He stated this during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his program ‘Mic On’ podcast, on Sunday, June 16.

“Apparently, at the time my father was still in jail, he was having a relationship with Babangida’s daughter. It’s sad, but I am a little pleased that my father didn’t come out to see what his first son has turned out to become.”

He said Kola was in a position to be a strong voice for true democratic values but he failed to take it.

Mumuni said he blamed his elder brother for how their father’s legacy turned out.

He added that he is not on a good terms with his elder brother(Kola).

“I blame him for how Abiola’s legacy turns out because he was in a pivotal position after the crisis. He could have been a strong voice of true democratic value but he chose not to”

