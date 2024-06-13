President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tanimu Yakubu as the new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation

Yakubu's appointment followed the retirement of Ben Akabueze, who has occupied the position since the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari

The development was announced in a statement by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tanimu Yakubu as the new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, succeeding Ben Akabueze, whose tenure has expired.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Thursday, June 13.

Tinubu announces new appointment Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Who is Tanimu Yakubu

Yakubu, an accomplished economist, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as the chief economic adviser to a former President, the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, and the Commissioner of Finance in Katsina State.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The President expects the new Director-General to enhance the efficiency and quality of budget functions and promote fiscal sustainability, transparency, and accountability in public finance management for national development.

The statement reads in part:

“The new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Wagner College, Staten Island, New York, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the same institution.”

Video: Tinubu misses steps, falls at Eagles Square

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu missed his steps while trying to climb the parade vehicle at Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12.

Tinubu fell inside the parade vehicle at the event as top dignitaries gathered to mark Nigeria's 25th Democracy Day anniversary since 1999.

The presidency's reaction was that there was no cause for alarm as the president stood up and continued with the programme.

Tinubu announces completion of minimum wage negotiation

President Tinubu has announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

The president, in his address on Democracy Day, said an executive bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to enshrine the new minimum wage into the Nigerian law.

However, Tinubu did not mention what was agreed upon as the new minimum wage with organised labour.

Source: Legit.ng