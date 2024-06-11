President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to pursue the suspected bandits responsible for attacking two communities in Katsina State

Katsina state-President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to pursue the suspected bandits responsible for attacking two communities in Kankara LGA of Katsina state.

On Monday, June 10, the Katsina police command reported that suspected bandits killed around 20 people in the Gidan Bofa and Dan Nakwabo communities on Sunday, June 9.

Abubakar Sadiq, the police spokesperson in Katsina, said the bandits also killed four officers — three inspectors and one corporal — as well as two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) in an ambush, as reported by The Cable.

In a statement, Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, condemned the attacks as “grisly and sinister.”

As reported by Leadership, Ngalale stated that the president extended his condolences to the victims' families and the Katsina government.

He said:

"President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the recent attacks on citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

"President Tinubu has directed security agencies to pursue the assailants and ensure they are brought to justice.

"The President extends his condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the Government and people of Katsina State, and prays for the souls of the departed."

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians took to their social media X handle to react to the president's reaction to this incident.

@AjafuntuaAjaf said:

"This is not enough. The president need to be decisive on this issue. A timeline is needed and if it's not met people should be hold accountable. Else, this will continue."

@DeeOneAyekooto said:

"President Tinubu needs to send a bill to the National Assembly to decentralise minimum wage across states. This is in the best interest of Nigeria."

