Katsina Attack: Tinubu Condemns Attack, Orders Security Agencies to Go after Attackers
- President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to pursue the suspected bandits responsible for attacking two communities in Katsina State
- The Katsina police command reported that the bandits ambushed and killed four officers and two members of the Katsina State
- Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale condemned the attacks as grisly and sinister
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Katsina state-President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to pursue the suspected bandits responsible for attacking two communities in Kankara LGA of Katsina state.
On Monday, June 10, the Katsina police command reported that suspected bandits killed around 20 people in the Gidan Bofa and Dan Nakwabo communities on Sunday, June 9.
Abubakar Sadiq, the police spokesperson in Katsina, said the bandits also killed four officers — three inspectors and one corporal — as well as two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) in an ambush, as reported by The Cable.
In a statement, Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, condemned the attacks as “grisly and sinister.”
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
As reported by Leadership, Ngalale stated that the president extended his condolences to the victims' families and the Katsina government.
He said:
"President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the recent attacks on citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.
"President Tinubu has directed security agencies to pursue the assailants and ensure they are brought to justice.
"The President extends his condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the Government and people of Katsina State, and prays for the souls of the departed."
Nigerians react
Some Nigerians took to their social media X handle to react to the president's reaction to this incident.
@AjafuntuaAjaf said:
"This is not enough. The president need to be decisive on this issue. A timeline is needed and if it's not met people should be hold accountable. Else, this will continue."
@DeeOneAyekooto said:
"President Tinubu needs to send a bill to the National Assembly to decentralise minimum wage across states. This is in the best interest of Nigeria."
Tinubu sacks Arase, Police boss appointed by Buhari
In another development, president Bola Tinubu has sacked Solomon Arase as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).
Arase, a former Inspector General of Police, was appointed PSC chairman by ex-president Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Shortly after the termination of his appointment, Hashimu Argungu, a deputy Inspector-General of Police, was named the new PSC chairman.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944