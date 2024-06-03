PDP chieftain Reno Omokri has reacted differently as organised labour begins its nationwide strike

The former presidential aide and renowned author disclosed that Joe Ajaero's led NLC is not being realistic with their demand of N494,000

Omoki concluded that the NLC and the TUC are fighting a proxy war for Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has criticized the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the leadership of the decisions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Omokri has condemned the nationwide strike by NLC and TUC. Photo credit: @DOlusegun, Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

N494,000 wage demand: Omokri blasts labour

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, June 3, banks, hospitals, airports, and government offices ceased operations in compliance with the Labour union's directives.

The unions declared an indefinite strike on Friday, May 31 demanding N494,000 as the new minimum wage. A proposal the federal government rejected and presented a N60,000 offer.

Reacting to the development, Omokri in a post shared on his X page maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot pay N494,000 due to the current economic condition.

Omokri links Peter Obi to NLC, TUC's strike

The chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP) concluded that organised labour are not realistic with their demand, adding "N494,000 is more than sixteen times the current minimum wage of N30,000."

Buttressing his point, Omokri accused the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero of "fighting a proxy war for Peter Obi", the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"₦494,000 is more than sixteen times the current minimum wage of ₦30,000. If the Federal Government accepts that as the new minimum wage, and Nigeria's production capacity does not also increase times sixteen, it will lead to the mother of all inflation that will destroy the Nigerian economy and turn us into Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

"If producers of goods and services, like Dangote, Indomie, Nestle, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Glo, petrol stations, etc, have to pay their staff a minimum of ₦494,000, what do you think they will charge for their products? You, as a worker, will be jumping from frying pan to fire!

"Joe Ajaero and his gang are not economists, and worse still, they are supporters of Peter Obi. They endorsed him during the election. They campaigned for him. They defended him. Please assume I am a liar and fact-check me. They are fighting a proxy war for Peter Obi. Obviously, the 2027 election is affecting their direction. They do not have an economic agenda. They have a political objective."

FG warns workers: “You risk 6 months jail term”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government warned workers planning to join the indefinite strike declared by labour unions that they risk a six-month jail term.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) gave the warning in a statement on Sunday, June 2.

Fagbemi said Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act mandates any worker employed in essential services to provide their employer with 15 days' notice before ceasing their services.

Source: Legit.ng