The federal government has cited a major reason for its delayed response to the latest minimum wage demand by labour

President Bola Tinubu disclosed that he is yet to act upon the Tripartite Committee report on the new minimum wage because labour leaders are busy outside the shores of Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the NLC and the TUC have insisted on its N250,000 new minimum wage proposal while the government offered to pay workers N62,000

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to get the report of the tripartite committee on minimum wage because the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are currently not in Nigeria.

SGF Akume speaks on Tinubu's delayed response to new minimum wage demand by labour. Photo credit: Senator Dr. George Akume, @DOlusegun

Minimum wage: Why Tinubu is yet to get the report

The director of information and public relations in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, disclosed this via a statement.

As reported by PM News, the statement said the labour leaders are attending International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conference in Geneva, Switzerland which will end on July 3rd.

The committee is expected to take its report to President Tinubu immediately labour leaders return from the Conference.

The 37-member panel will be led to submit the report by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, The Nation reported.

The statement read:

“The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment and submitted report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, June 10, 2024.

“A formal presentation of the report will be made to Mr. President for appropriate action, when the leadership of the organised labour as well as representatives of government and organised private sector, who are presently in Geneva, Switzerland for the ongoing International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conference, return to the country.”

It remains to be seen what decision Tinubu will take on the report as the FG's team and the private sector had proposed N62, 000, while the organised labour scaled down their demand from N494, 000 to N250, 000.

