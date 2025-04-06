Dangote and NNPC may reverse their petrol prices due to the fall in crude oil prices to $65 per barrel, the lowest since 2021

The crash in crude prices was blamed on market shocks caused by President Trump’s tariffs and OPEC’s plan to raise output

Already, depots have reduced petrol prices from N930 to N912 and N913, respectively, following the crude drop

There are signs that Nigerians may pay less at the pumps for petrol following the crash in the Brent crude price, which dropped to $65 per barrel from $69.90 in the global market.

Brent, the global benchmark for crude prices, fell on Friday, April 4, 2025, as President Donald Trump embarked on a tariff hike spree.

OPEC’s plans to raise production

Experts say the announcement led to a global stock price crash, affecting oil prices and Trump’s call for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise crude output also affected prices.

Findings show that OPEC and its allies mulled increasing crude production by 410,000 daily by May 2025, above the 135,000 barrels.

Filling stations and depots drop prices

Following the crude price crash, petrol stations in Nigeria have reduced their pump costs to N918 from N920 per litre.

Also, depot prices have crashed to between N912 and N913 per litre respectively.

Recall that Dangote Refinery raised its petrol prices from N860 at its partner retail outlets to N930 per litre, which analysts blamed on the collapse of the naira-for-crude deal between domestic refineries and the Nigerian government.

The mega refinery had told oil marketers that it was pausing the sales of petroleum products in naira due to the deal’s collapse.

The decision resulted in an instant increase in petrol prices by marketers.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) announced a petrol price increase from N860 per litre to N925 in Lagos and N960 in the North.

Though NNPC did not explain the reason for the price hikes, analysts say it was due to the then-rising crude prices, which stood at $73.73 per barrel.

Dangote Refinery and NNPC may reverse prices

Analysts believe oil marketers would likely adjust their prices as they get new supplies.

Vanguard quoted Billy Gillis-Harry, president of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), as saying the development would end in low-cost transportation of goods and services.

Meanwhile, OPEC said in a report that eight OPEC+ countries, which announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, met virtually to review the global market outlook.

OPEC members meet

The countries include Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

The report stated that following healthy market conditions and a positive outlook, the cartel will start a gradual and flexible return to the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustment from April 1, 2025.

It stated that the eight countries would implement a production adjustment of 411,000 barrels per day, equivalent to three monthly increases in May 2025.

OPEC said the increase may be halted or reversed depending on evolving market conditions.

It said the flexibility will allow the group to continue to support market stability.

Oil marketers predict new petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is tension in the downstream oil sector as players await the decision of the Nigerian government on the naira-for-crude deal between the NNPC and the Dangote Refinery.

The six-month deal, which started in October last year, ends on March 31, 2025.

Stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the deal's extension or a halt as the parties involved have yet to agree.

