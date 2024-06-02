2027: Makinde Flickers Hope For PDP, says: "We Will Birth Next Gov't at Centre by God’s Grace"
- Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that the main opposition PDP will form the next central government in 2027
- Makinde asserted that the opposition party remains the country's most powerful and influential party
- The Oyo state governor urged the people of Abia state to remain undeterred despite their challenges
Umuahia, Abia-Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, expressed confidence that, by the grace of God, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will form the next central government.
Makinde made this statement on Saturday in Umuahia, Abia state, during an event honouring Adolphus Wabara as the substantive chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).
The event also marked Wabara's 76th birthday, according to TheCable.
Makinde eulogizes Wabara
As the chairman of the occasion, the Oyo governor praised the attendees for coming out to honour one of the region's distinguished sons, describing Wabara as “a donation from Abia state to Nigerians”.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
He said:
“Senator Wabara has restored hope in the party’s board of trustees; hence, we now know that this party has a conscience,” Makinde said.
“I pray that in the next dispensation, this party will give birth to the government at the national level.”
Makinde urges southeast to remain undeterred
Governor Makinde also urged the people of the southeast to remain undeterred despite their challenges, asserting that the PDP remains the country's most powerful and influential party.
He added:
“The southeast zone of this country is important to Nigeria. So, I want to encourage you, no matter what you are going through at this stage, please, don’t be discouraged."
Abia: DHQ vows fierce retaliation on IPOB
In other news, the Defence Headquarters has said it will be fierce in its response to the killings of soldiers by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) terrorists in Abia state.
It said it would bring “overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.”
The military, in a statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba was responding to the five soldiers who were killed by IPOB fighters at a checkpoint in Obingwa local government areas on Thursday, May 30.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944