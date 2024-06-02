Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that the main opposition PDP will form the next central government in 2027

Makinde asserted that the opposition party remains the country's most powerful and influential party

The Oyo state governor urged the people of Abia state to remain undeterred despite their challenges

Umuahia, -Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, expressed confidence that, by the grace of God, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will form the next central government.

Makinde made this statement on Saturday in Umuahia, Abia state, during an event honouring Adolphus Wabara as the substantive chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

The event also marked Wabara's 76th birthday, according to TheCable.

Makinde eulogizes Wabara

As the chairman of the occasion, the Oyo governor praised the attendees for coming out to honour one of the region's distinguished sons, describing Wabara as “a donation from Abia state to Nigerians”.

He said:

“Senator Wabara has restored hope in the party’s board of trustees; hence, we now know that this party has a conscience,” Makinde said.

“I pray that in the next dispensation, this party will give birth to the government at the national level.”

Makinde urges southeast to remain undeterred

Governor Makinde also urged the people of the southeast to remain undeterred despite their challenges, asserting that the PDP remains the country's most powerful and influential party.

He added:

“The southeast zone of this country is important to Nigeria. So, I want to encourage you, no matter what you are going through at this stage, please, don’t be discouraged."

