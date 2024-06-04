Tinubu Meets With FG Reps on Minimum Wage in Aso Rock, Details Emerge
- Negotiation on a new minimum wage and how to resolve the electricity tariff has continued among the Tripartite Committee
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the Federal Government team on Tuesday, June 4
- The organised labour consisting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended the minimum wage strike to allow for continuous negotiation
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the Federal Government team on the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.
The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, June
According to Vanguard, those present in the meeting with President Tinubu were the minister of finance, Wale Edun, the minister of budget and national planning, Atiku Bagudu, the minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Melee Kyari.
The meeting reportedly started about an hour before the resumption of negotiation between organised labour and the federal government.
It was gathered that the meeting is connected to the new minimum wage and the electricity tariff hike clash with organized labour.
Legit.ng reported that a public affairs analyst and lawyer, Daniel Bwala, said the minimum wage should be about N250,000.
Bwala, however, said it is not realistic because there is no money to sustain a monthly salary payment.
He added that the proposed N60,000 minimum can't do much based on the high rate of inflation in the country
List of agreements Tinubu's govt reached with labour leaders
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government and organised labour had a meeting to resolve the ongoing strike on Monday, June 3.
The meeting was held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Geroge Akume in the federal capital territory, Abuja.
At the end of the meeting, the federal government and organised labour agreed on four resolutions.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.