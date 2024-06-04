Negotiation on a new minimum wage and how to resolve the electricity tariff has continued among the Tripartite Committee

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the Federal Government team on Tuesday, June 4

The organised labour consisting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended the minimum wage strike to allow for continuous negotiation

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the Federal Government team on the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, June

According to Vanguard, those present in the meeting with President Tinubu were the minister of finance, Wale Edun, the minister of budget and national planning, Atiku Bagudu, the minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Melee Kyari.

The meeting reportedly started about an hour before the resumption of negotiation between organised labour and the federal government.

It was gathered that the meeting is connected to the new minimum wage and the electricity tariff hike clash with organized labour.

