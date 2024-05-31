2027 Presidency: APC Chieftain Speaks on Peter Obi's Potential Return to PDP
- Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the APC, stated that Peter Obi's potential return to the PDP depends on his political goals, values, and strategies
- Chukwuebuka noted that rejoining the PDP could offer unity, political leverage, and resources but might also compromise principles and political independence
- The APC chieftain spoke with Legit.ng following Obi's meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections
FCT, Abuja—Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that Peter Obi's potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hinges on various factors, including political goals, values, and strategies.
The APC chieftain exclusively spoke with Legit.ng following Obi's meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.
Pros and cons of Obi rejoining PDP
According to Chukwuebuka, rejoining the PDP could bring advantages such as unity and strength, political leverage, access to resources, and enhanced national appeal.
However, he also highlighted potential drawbacks, including compromised principles, diluted political independence, questions over trust and credibility, and the burden of political baggage.
Obi, a former PDP member, left the party in 2022 and went on to run as the Labour Party's presidential candidate in 2023.
His decision to re-align with Atiku Abubakar, a seasoned PDP politician, would depend on his priorities, Chukwuebuka said.
"Ultimately, Peter Obi's decision depends on his political goals, values, and strategies. If he prioritizes political pragmatism and unity, re-alignment and rejoining, the PDP might be a viable option. However, if he values political independence, principles, and credibility, maintaining his distance from the PDP might be a better choice," noted.
The development comes as Nigeria's political landscape continues to evolve ahead of the 2027 elections.
PDP chieftain speaks on Atiku, Obi's meeting
Meanwhile, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a PDP chieftain, said the recent meeting between Atiku and Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, was a normal political event.
In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain maintained that the media should not interpret the meeting between Atiku and Obi differently, adding that 2027 was still a long journey.
Olanrewaju posited that Nigerians are eager to see two like-minds working together to revive the country, adding that nothing is impossible in politics though, but opined that the meeting of Obi and Atiku was just two friends having a courtesy meeting.
