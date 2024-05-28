A former member of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Yusuf, has explained why the planned alliance between Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar may not work

Yusuf said he does not see any possibility of Atiku and Obi working together to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

He said talks of a merger are difficult because he thinks Atiku and Obi may contest the 2027 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - A former member of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Yusuf, said he does not see the possibility of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar working together in the 2027 presidential election.

Yusuf ruled out the possibility of an alliance between the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

He stated said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today on May, 27.

“They have worked together before in 2019. It would not be out of place if they work together again. I am not in their minds but I don’t see the possibility.”

The former federal lawmaker explained that Atiku’s comment after the closed-door meeting with Obi makes the planned alliance difficult to birth.

Yusuf added that he thinks Atiku and Obi may contest the 2027 presidential election which makes talks of a merger difficult.

“They met a few days ago and after the meeting, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came out to say he will continue to contest as long as he’s alive and healthy.

“To me, that was to send a signal to those, especially the media, who were running with the notion that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar might step down and shelve his political ambition for Peter. But the follow-up statement a week later clarified that.”

