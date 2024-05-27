Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has supported Professor Wole Soyinka's for describing Peter Obi as "unfit to lead"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi’s plan to go into a merger with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Omokri said no wonder Professor Wole Soyinka described Obi as "unfit to lead" Nigeria and should go for the 2027 presidential election.

Omokri says no wonder Professor Wole Soyinka said Peter Obi is "unfit to lead" Photo credit: Reno Omokri/Mr Peter Obi

He stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Monday, May 27.

As reported by The Punch, Obi during an interview on NoireTV-GlobalBlackTV, said he is not desperate to be president, I’m desperate to see Nigeria work.

“It might be at the party level, it might be at the individual level, might be at any level, but we must come together to be able to build a better Nigeria.”

Reacting to Obi’s statement, Omokri posted a previous interview when Obi said the PDP and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have structures of criminality and poverty.

Suggesting that the former Anambra state governor is not consistent, he wrote:

“No wonder Professor Wole Soyinka said Peter Obi is "unfit to lead".

“You may now insult!”

APC reacts to Atiku, Obi’s purported alliance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that APC said Atiku and Obi cannot be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious and complex challenges

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to become President of Nigeria. Morka said Pat Utomi's mega party will offer no tangible accommodation for both Atiku and Obi and it's a sojourn into the political wilderness

He added that the news of Obi's return to the PDP would be hardly surprising as the former Anambra state governor has a reputation for being a political wayfarer while Atiku has a track record of being a veteran political wanderer.

