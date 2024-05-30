Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

President Bola Tinubu turned one year in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. During his first 365 days in office, Nigerians witnessed the ups and downs of his economic reforms. However, he has also been honoured with some public facilities named after him.

In his 365 days in office, Tinubu has been honoured by the national assembly, minister and governors.

1-Year in office: Names of facilities named after Tinubu

List of basic amenities Tinubu removed their subsidies

On May 29, 2023, Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy while delivering his inaugural speech. This development led to the return of queues at the petrol stations across the country, even before he finished his speech.

Since that day, the cost of living across the country has more than tripled, with critics saying the removal of the fuel subsidy should have been gradual and/or more alternatives should have been provided before it.

Another economic policy of Tinubu that contributed to the increase in the cost of basic amenities was the floating of the naira. President Tinubu was determined to ensure that the market forces determined the foreign exchange rate and stopped regulating the dollar to naira.

Nigerians have complained about Tinubu's policy in just 365 days of President Tinubu's in office: the removal of the subsidy on electricity. This has led to some consumers paying over 300 per cent more for their electricity consumption.

Amid the increased cost of survival in the country, President Tinubu has also been honoured by naming some public facilities after him within the last one-year that he took over the leadership of the country.

Below are the major facilities named after Tinubu:

Minna Airport named after Tinubu

Umar Bago, the governor of Niger state, changed the name of the Abubakar Imam international airport in Minna to honour President Bola Tinubu.

On Monday, March 11, Tinubu arrived in Minna, the state capital, to inaugurate an agro-processing zone and other developmental initiatives.

Aminu Takuma, the commissioner overseeing industry, trade, and investment, relayed the news through his representative, Isah Adamu, the special adviser to the governor on governance and reform, during a press briefing at the government house in Minna.

Takuma stated that the state's appreciation for the president's support influenced the decision to rename the airport.

In 2023, the federal government instructed the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to rename 15 federal airports after prominent Nigerians, including former president Muhammadu Buhari.

After being renamed in honour of Abubakar Imam, a renowned Nigerian writer and journalist, the Minna airport underwent another renaming less than a year later, now bearing the name of Tinubu instead.

See the video of the airport here:

Abuja's Southern Parkway (S8/S9) named after Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has renamed one of the major roads in Abuja, the Southern Parkway (S8/S9), after President Tinubu, just less than a year after he resumed office.

The road was part of the projects Tinubu commissioned as part of his one-year-in-office anniversary on Wednesday, May 29.

During the commissioning, Tinubu commended Wike and vowed that he would always have his support anytime.

National Assembly's library named after Tinubu

Another public facility named after President Tinubu in his just one year in office is naming the National Assembly Library after him.

Tinubu addressed a joint session of the lawmakers in the Senate and the House of Assembly as part of the activities sidelined to celebrate his one-year in office.

During his visit, Tinubu commissioned the newly renovated national assembly library, which the legislative chamber's management has named after him.

The library will now be called the "Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building."

Tinubu signs national anthem bill into law

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu signed the bill to return Nigeria to the era of the national anthem composed by its colonial master.

The National Anthem bill passed by the National Assembly a few days ago reinstated the old national anthem, first sung in 1960 during independence.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, announced Tinubu's signing of the bill during a joint session on Wednesday, May 29.

