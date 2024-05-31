Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating economy, has been rated as the worst-performing minister in President Bola Tinubu's administration's last 365 days. Edun was one of the people Tinubu bragged about reviving the economy. Still, since the president announced the removal of the fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech, many Nigerians have not been living comfortably.

The minister is a seasoned economist, investment banker, and former commissioner of finance in Lagos state when Tinubu was governor. The president has expressed confidence in him on several occasions.

Jide Ojo, an analyst featured on Channels TV's Politics Today on Thursday evening, May 30, listed the finance minister as the top worst-performing minister in Tinubu's cabinet.

The analyst named four other ministers who made the top five worst President Tinubu's ministers as he joined others to review the one year in office of Tinubu.

PDP chieftain knocks Tinubu's minister

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asked Tinubu to sack Edun and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, over their failed economic policies that weaken the naira.

Olanrewaju blamed Edun and Cardoso for Nigeria's economic woes, adding that they did not implement the right policies to revive the dwindling economy.

The PDP chieftain said:

"Mr Cardoso and Wale Edun are two confused people who found their way into power because their godfather rigged his way into Aso Rock, not because they are truly qualified. It’s sad that Tinubu continued from where Buhari stopped. The government of Padi Padi.

"Only in Nigeria will the country's financial officers adopt unreal policies to protect the weak currency and recruit many bodies to carry out day-to-day propaganda on the media."

In his analysis, Ojo listed Edun and four others as the worst-performing ministers under Tinubu. They are:

Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and national planning

The analyst rated the immediate past governor of Kebbi state and former senator as another of President Tinubu's worst-performing ministers while appearing on Channels TV's programme.

Tinubu's administration was accused of appointing Bagudu, who faced media criticism for allegedly helping the late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, to steal and launder Nigeria's money.

Ibrahim Geidam, minister of police affairs

The former governor of Yobe State was rated poor as minister of police affairs under President Tinubu's administration in the last 365 days.

Geidam was a serving senator between 2019 and 2023 before the President appointed him as minister. Nigerians rarely hear anything from him since his appointment as minister.

Badaru Abubakar, the minister of defence

He is another Tinubu's minister rated poor for non-performing. Badaru was one of the first set of ministers appointed by Tinubu.

The minister of defence rarely appears in the media despite heading a ministry crucial to the country's security and defence.

Abbas Lawal, the minister of environment

Lawal was appointed as a minister under Tinubu to replace the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, after the latter was rejected by the Senate during screening over security concerns.

Since his appointment as minister, Lawal has not made the headlines as expected, especially as the discussion on climate change takes on the global stage.

Tinubu's top 10 performing ministers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu celebrated his one-year in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. To commemorate the celebration, several activities took place, including commissioning projects and changing the national anthem. However, several analysts also rated his ministers.

Speaking on Channels TV's Politics to Nigeria, data/governance analyst Johnson Kolawole, the Executive Director of the Africa Polling Institute Bell Ihua, and political analyst Jide Ojo did the rating of the ministers.

