President Bola Tinubu celebrated his one-year in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. To commemorate the celebration, several activities took place, including commissioning projects and changing the national anthem. However, several analysts also rated his ministers.

Speaking on Channels TV's Politics to Nigeria, data/governance analyst Johnson Kolawole, the Executive Director of the Africa Polling Institute Bell Ihua, and political analyst Jide Ojo did the rating of the ministers.

The analysts listed the federal cabinet ministers and top performers in their rating.

Below is the list of the top ten performing ministers:

Nyesom Wike, the minister of FCT

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been tipped as the top-performing minister of Tinubu's cabinet in the last one-year in office.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, has completed some abandoned projects in the Nigeria capital, which the president commissioned on Wednesday.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of internal affairs

The Ondo-born politician was rated as the second best-performing minister under Tinubu's administration in the last year of the new administration.

The minister was rated for clearing over 200,000 passports from the Ministry of Internal Affairs' backlog.

Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace economy

The senior advocate of Nigeria was rated among the top ten performing ministers of President Tinubu's cabinet in the last one-year in office.

Keyamo served as a minister of state for labour under President Muhammadu Buhari's immediate past administration and was one of the spokespersons for President Tinubu's campaign in the 2023 elections.

Dave Umahi, the minister of works

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi state was also rated as one of the best-performing ministers under President Tinubu in the last 365 days of the new administration.

Umahi has been working on building concrete roads across the country and has been seen inspecting road projects at various sites.

The minister recently made headlines when the federal government recently awarded the Lagos to Calabar coaster highway.

Doris Uzoka, the minister of trade and investment

The minister of trade and investment is a medical doctor and financial expert before her appointment by President Tinubu as a member of his cabinet.

Her ministry has instituted several grant schemes since she resumed the role of the minister of trade and investment.

Five other Tinubu's ministers rated high

Five of the remaining ministers of President Tinubu administration rated high by the analysts are Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and national planning; Gboyega Oyetola, the minister of blue and marine economy.

The other ministers are Muhammed Ali-Pate, the minister of health; Dele Alake, the minister of solid minerals and natural resources; and Bosun Tijani, the minister of communication and information technology.

Why Tinubu's ministers are rated

The host of the programme, Seun Okin, noted that Tinubu, on his resumption to office, told Nigerians not to pity him because he worked and begged to get the job and that he would perform better, giving Nigerians renewed hope.

However, on this basis, the ministers are rated because the president has delegated some of his responsibilities to them.

Tinubu urged to review his cabinet

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has been urged to review members of his cabinet and make appointments based on merit.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a PDP chieftain, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng about Tinubu's first year in office.

The PDP chieftain compared Tinubu's administration to those of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Musa Yar'Adua, and Olusegun Obasanjo.

