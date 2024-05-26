PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has scored President Bola Tinubu low as he commented about his one year in office

According to the PDP chieftain, the president has neither proved himself as a good policymaker nor someone who has a strong team that understands governance

Olanrewaju lamented that Tinubu was taxing Nigerians to death with many of his economic policies

President Bola Tinubu has been rated to have performed better as an opposition leader rather than leading the ruling party's government, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng about the president's first year in office.

Tinubu has been said to be better as an opposition than being in government Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the PDP chieftain, there is nothing to talk about President Tinubu's one year in office because his administration caused more Nigerians to become poor in just 365 days of taking over the country's leadership.

1-year-in-office: Tinubu rated negatively

Olanrewaju said he would rate President Tinubu negatively because he had made Nigerians live in their country as if they were at war.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His statement reads:

"Rating Tinubu on what exactly? My number one problem with him is that, according to those around him, he's been dreaming of becoming the president of Nigeria. They said he’s been working hard, building bridges, negotiating, lobbying, and making political strategies, but only to grab power and focus solely on taxing Nigerians to death.

"He’s making us live as a country in war, which is baffling and extremely pathetic of a man of his calibre. I conclude that Tinubu will be better in opposition than in government because he doesn’t have any policymakers or people in his camp who understand governance.

"I will rate him negatively because he has created more poor citizens since he became president. Nigeria is likely going to collapse if he continues on the same path."

Tinubu's ministers fired over poor performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been urged to review members of his cabinet and make appointments based on merit.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a PDP chieftain, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng about Tinubu's first year in office.

The PDP chieftain compared Tinubu's administration to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Musa Yar'Adua, and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Source: Legit.ng