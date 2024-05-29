President Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration will be resuming the suspended condition cash transfer

Minister of finance and coordinating economy, Wale Edun, announced the development during a media brief about Tinubu's one year in office

According to the minister, the scheme will provide direct payment to 75 million Nigerians and 50 million households, especially the vulnerable ones

President Bola Tinubu's administration is set to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable Nigerians. To celebrate one year in office, the federal government announced the reinstatement of the suspended social investment programme.

According to the federal government, the scheme would provide direct payments to 50 million households of 75 million Nigerians. It is designed to reduce Nigerians' suffering.

According to The Punch, the federal government disclosed that it had overhauled the cash transfer programme to reduce fraud.

Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating economy, announced the development at the ministerial briefing designed to mark President Tinubu's first year in office.

Why Tinubu suspends N-Power, others

Tinubu announced on June 12, 2023, the suspension of the programmes under the National Social Investment Programme Agency for six weeks to allow an investigation of the allegations levelled against the agency's and scheme's management.

Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, was also suspended on January 8, 2024, was also suspended by President Tinubu. Betta was suspended because her ministry supervised the programme.

The conditional cash transfer scheme, which included the home-grown school feeding initiative, N-Power, and the government enterprise and empowerment programme, affected the intervention programmes.

Reps ask Tinubu N-Power, others

However, on March 13, the House of Representatives directed that the federal government resume implementing the social investment initiatives.

In revamping the programme, the president approved the establishment of a special presidential panel chaired by Edun to review and audit the social investment programmes' financial framework and policy guidelines.

In an update on the development, the minister disclosed that the government had decided to resume the programme and assist poor Nigerians.

