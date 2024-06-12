All things being equal, Yahaya Bello will be in court on Thursday, to defend the allegations levelled against him by the EFCC

The proceedings in the case are set to resume on Thursday, as the EFCC prepares to present its case against Bello

Legit.ng reports that Bello was dragged to court by the anti-graft agency after allegedly embezzling N80 billion in state funds during his time as governor of Kogi state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Months after the alleged ‘hide and seek’ game between him and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the immediate-past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, is expected to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 13.

The former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Bello finally ready to defend himself in court

The EFCC is prosecuting Bello over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

Recall that Bello reportedly agreed to appear before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 13, to answer questions on the corruption allegations filed against him by the EFCC.

The lead counsel to the former governor, Abdulwahab Mohammed, made the undertaking before the court on Friday, May 10, following the court's rejection of his request to suspend the trial.

Lawyer explains why Bello delayed his appearance

But the former governor after intrigues surrounding his attempted arrest by EFCC operatives, finally agreed to submit himself to the court at the last adjourned date, Leadership reported on Wednesday, June 12.

Mohammed said the life of his client has been under consistent threats in Abuja, hence, his decision to go underground for safety.

Bello vs EFCC: Details of Thursday's proceedings

However, the anti-graft agency, has gathered evidence and witness statements, and is expected to present a strong case against the former governor, Vanguard reported.

Bello has denied all allegations, claiming political persecution.

The proceedings resume Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with Justice Emeka Nwite presiding.

PDP chieftain faults EFCC's tactics

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC had been accused of putting up a media trial against the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, made the allegation in an interview with Legit.ng, citing the return of funds from the American International School only happened in the media and not through the court.

The PDP chieftain maintained that the EFCC appeared not to have been serious with the fight against corruption and only encouraged politicians to steal more.

Source: Legit.ng