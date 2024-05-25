The Kano state police command has committed to obeying a Federal High Court order that restrains Governor Abba Yusuf from reinstating Emir Sanusi II

Despite the court's ex-parte order issued on May 23, Governor Yusuf went ahead with dethroning Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reappointed Sanusi, prompting tensions

The police commissioner assured the public of their cooperation with the court order, warning against any attempts to disrupt peace

Kano—The Kano state police command has vowed to obey the court order restraining the Kano state government from reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

A Federal High Court in Kano issued an ex-parte order on Thursday, May 23, restraining Governor Abba Yusuf from implementing the new law that abolished the four emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano.

Police Vow to Obey Court Order against Sanusi’s Reinstatement as Kano Emir, Give Details

Justice Mohammed Liman issued the order. However, Governor Abba Yusuf faulted it, saying the judge issued it from the United States.

Governor Yusuf subsequently implemented the law and dethroned the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The governor went ahead and issued a reappointment letter to Sanusi on Friday, May 24, against the court order. He gave the dethroned monarchs 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

Emir Sanusi afterwards moved to the palace. However, a few hours after Sanusi entered the palace, the dethroned Emir of Kano, Bayero, arrived the state and settled into a mini-palace.

Governor Yusuf had ordered his arrest, saying the dethroned monarch was fueling tension.

Kano emirship: Police to obey court order

Addressing a press briefing at the command's headquarters on Saturday morning, May 25, the commissioner of police, Usaini Mohammed Gumel, said the command would obey the order restraining the Kano governor from sacking Emir Bayero.

He also warned troublemakers to stay away, Daily Trust reported.

“The Police Command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May, 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside ail Law Enforcement agents in the state," the police boss said.

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the State is working together with the military and other security agencies and are with full capacity for providing the adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The police commissioner urged the people of Kano state to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, assuring them that the court will address the matter on June 3, 2024.

He warned that anyone found planning to disrupt the state's peace or security will be arrested and face legal consequences.

The police, along with other security agencies, are committed to maintaining peace, and any miscreants attempting to exploit the situation for violence will be dealt with harshly according to the law.

