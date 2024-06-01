Doyin Okupe has made a stunning revelation about Goodluck Jonathan's prediction of the APC government in 2015

The former presidential aide and chieftain of the Labour Party disclosed that Jonathan already knew Buhari would face tough times after taking over

Mixed reactions have greeted Okupe's assertion on social media X as many tackled him for dumping his close ally Peter Obi and others

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, has revealed that his principal, former President Goodluck Jonathan told him that his successor’s administration was going to encounter a lot of difficulties.

Doyin Okupe speaks on Jonathan handing it over to Buhari and predicts problematic governance. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, Doyin Okupe

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reported that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari took over the mantle of leadership from Jonathan after he won the presidential election in 2015.

But speaking in a recent interview on Channels Television's 'Political Paradigm on Friday, May 31, Okupe revealed Jonathan predicted challenges for his successor.

The former director-general (DG) of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in the 2023 election, Okupe, said:

“When we were leaving, a few days before we left, I was with the former President (Goodluck Jonathan), and he was pensive, and I asked him ‘oga what is the problem’, and he said he’s sorry for the administration that is coming in.

“He said they’re going to have a lot of difficulties.”

Nigerians react to Okupe's statement

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@AdewaleHamzat10 tweeted:

"One thing about depending on politicians for your survival is that you lose your creativity, pride and self awareness. Okupe is a victim of that. A trained MD who left practice to indulge in Nigeria politics of money without enterprise. Tough place to be because you get broke quickly once out of govt."

@DeleOmogbai tweeted:

"Doyin Okupe! Na wao!

@Deykho_sani tweeted:

"Hmmm Buhari this Buhari that and you people knew the bitter truth and keep it because of politics now that the guilty conscience hooked you and you spewed it out."

@omimika tweeted:

"Rabidly corrupt Doyin Okukpe is singing again. He has betrayed everyone he's worked with. We know he is one of Tinubu's moles planted in Labour party."

Video of Okupe's revelation surface online

Watch the video below as Okupe made stunning revelations about Jonathan's handover as shared by The Nation on X:

Doyin Okupe likens Tinubu to Jesus Christ

Legit.ng reported earlier that Doyin Okupe said "no administration in Nigeria has ever beaten the bullets that President Bola Tinubu beat".

Speaking in a recent interview on Channels Television's 'Political Paradigm', Okupe said for the past 20 years in Africa's most populous nation, "everybody has been dodging the bullet".

He, therefore, likened Tinubu, the 16th and current president of Nigeria, to Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Source: Legit.ng