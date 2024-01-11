A chieftain of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, said he resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Okonkwo argued that he didn't defect from the ruling APC to Labour Party before the 2023 elections

According to Okonkwo, it is not defection when a politician resigns and joins another political party

FCT, Abuja - A former spokesperson of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has argued that he didn’t defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Okonkwo said he resigned from the ruling APC before joining the Labour Party.

Okonkwo says he resigned from APC before he joined Labour Party

Source: Twitter

He stated this during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, January 10.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s ally said:

“I’m always not very comfortable with the word ‘defection’. I resigned from the APC and joined the Labour Party. You defect when you move from one party to another.

“Let’s say you are a member of the National Assembly; and in Nigeria, you must be a member of a political party to run for office or there won’t be any chance for you to resign. In that circumstance, you can defect.

“But when you resign and join another party, that’s not defection.”

Okonkwo vows as he joins Labour Party after dumping APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo informed his fans that he had officially joined the Labour Party weeks after announcing that he had left the ruling APC.

Kenneth noted that he became an official Labour Party member on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, after meeting with the party's national executives in Abuja.

He revealed that he felt welcomed by the reception he got from the party and promised to contribute his own quota to the emergence of Peter Obi as president next year.

Kenneth Okonkwo discusses next move after dumping APC

Legit.ng previously reported that the veteran actor declared that he is in support of Obi's Obidient movement even though he doesn't belong to a political party yet.

Okonkwo had initially dumped the ruling APC over the party's decision to pick Senator Shettima as Asiwaju Tinubu's running mate, thereby flagging a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Okonkwo said those tagging the Obidient movement as just a social media sensation were only saying that because they actually feel threatened by it.

