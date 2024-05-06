The Lagos state government has made it public that most of the buildings erected at Ibeju Lekki are against the masterplan of the state

The Lagos state government, in a surprising revelation, has made public that 80% of houses at Ibeju Lekki are against the plan of the government,

The government disclosed that all of those illegal structures do not have approval from the right authority.

The Lagos state government is determined to ensure that every land owner obey the laws

This was made known by the state's Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, who said all of the structures that had no governmental approval had now been marked, the PUNCH reported.

He continued that if one did not get the message from the planning information, the government made the awareness available through another layer, the fence permit, to give people details of what lands are meant for.

He said people, in their ignorance, went ahead to procure the land and erect buildings without any regard to established laws.

Olumide said:

“The procedure to get approval is first to get the planning information, as to what those areas have been zoned for. In this case, what we have is agricultural land, and people now go to their families to buy agricultural land. Of course, those lands would be sold because those families do not know the use such land would be put to. "

He continued that if one did not get the message from the planning information, the government made available another layer of awareness, the fence permit, to give people details of what lands are meant for.

Olumide said:

"The next thing to do is the fence permit. If you missed the earlier information on not knowing the area zoning, at the point of getting the fence permit, you would be able to detect what the area is zoned for. After that, the layout permits a large expense of land follows.”

Source: Legit.ng