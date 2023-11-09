The Israel-Palestine war is one of the latest armed conflicts rocking the universe, as the Israeli army has continued to bomb the Gaza strip

This happened barely two years after the Russian military commenced its invasion of Ukraine, a neighbouring country

Since Israel began the killings in Gaza, more than 9000 persons have reportedly died, according to the Palestinian Authority, and some countries are supporting Israel, the US has taken the lead

The international community has been rocking with armed conflicts, with the superpowers bombing one another in the quest to dominate.

After almost two years, the Russian invasion of Ukraine commenced, and the world experienced another attack by Israel against the people of Gaza following an attack from the radical group Hamas on Israeli territory on Saturday, October 7.

Countries supporting Israel in the Gaza invasion Photo Credit: Joe Biden

Source: Twitter

Why Israel is attacking Palestine

The Hamas attack has led to the death of 1,4000, and about 230 have been kidnapped, BBC Pidgin reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In reprisal attacks, Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip since the attack, and the number of civilian casualties has gotten to 9000 as of Thursday, November 9, according to Palestinian authorities.

However, different countries of the world have taken the position to support either Israel or condemn the actions of Hamas.

US expresses commitment to Israel cause

The United States has expressed commitment to the people of Israel, adding that its support for Israel's security would remain solid.

Following the incident on the October 7, the US President Joe Biden, confirmed the US superpower position as the main political, economic and military ally to Israel.

Since the Hamas attacks, the White House has shown solid support for the Benjamin Natanyahu's government. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had visited before the visit of President Biden.

The US has sent two aircraft carriers from its fleet to Israel shores to protect its Middle East's ally.

Biden has rejected the call for ceasefire in Gaza and he is pressing on his country's congress to approve an aide package of over US$14 billion for military defense of Israel.

Other countries to supporting Israel

Aside US, other allies are listed below:

United Kingdom Germany France Italy Eastern European countries like Hungary or the Czech Republic.

Source: Legit.ng