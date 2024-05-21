A woman was glad when she saw the daughter she left behind four years ago when she relocated to the UK

The girl was not aware she would be seeing her mother abroad as she only thought it was a vacation

Both mother and daughter hugged themselves tight for a moment to make up for the time they were apart

A Nigerian woman who relocated to the UK many years ago finally got a chance to reunite with her daughter.

One of the videos shared on her page showed that the girl did not know she would see her mother; she only thought she was going on vacation.

Emotional family reunion

Before the reunion, she begged if she could only see her mother (@beautybymarylyn) for a few minutes while on vacation abroad.

The girl flew into her mother's arms at a UK airport when she saw her at the arrival section. The reunion got many emotional.

The mother said that it has not been easy not seeing her daughter for four years.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ada Dollar said:

"If you know tears was dropping gather for handkerchief. Congratulations dear."

Omowealth said:

"Please who is cutting onions now."

SAM & SAM said:

"Same thing is happening to me now, 4 good years I haven’t see my kids but I know my almighty father will answer my prayers soon, so that I can join them in Uk soon I’m happy for u sis."

YESWECANCOOK said:

"This brought tears to my eyes congratulations who no go no fit understand."

Grace Mayaki said:

"Congratulations to you ,i pray i see mine soon for over 9yrs."

Oliveminimart_amagba said:

"Another day to cry for people Wey I nor no."

AraOmoEgba said:

"Congratulations. Waiting to receive my babies in my arms soon in Jesus name."

Husband with kids joined wife aborad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who relocated to Canada before her husband rejoiced when her family finally joined her abroad.

She was emotional as she welcomed her husband and kids. She knelt and hugged the three children.

Source: Legit.ng