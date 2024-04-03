A prominent X user asserted that Peter Gregory Obi bowed Before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The supposed meeting happened in the presence of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Tinubu and Obi's political opponent

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Wednesday, April 3

FCT, Abuja - On March 29, 2024, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto), posted an image with the caption, “respect anyone who is greater than you.”

A post claiming LP's Peter Obi met with and bowed for President Bola Tinubu is concocted. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The posted image depicts Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, bowing down before President Bola Tinubu.

Rabiu Kwankwanso, the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) candidate in the 2023 poll, also appeared in the image.

The trio of Tinubu, Obi, and Kwankwaso are members of different political parties. Although Kwankwaso and Obi met with the intention to unite against Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election, an alliance did not materialise.

As of Wednesday evening, April 3, 2024, the image has garnered 100 replies, 150+ reposts, and over 1,000 likes.

Having observed the engagement generated by the post and reactions to the upload by other social media platform users, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, decided to fact-check it.

After scrutinising the picture, Dubawa ruled on Wednesday, April 3, that a combination of editing skills was deployed to create the posted image.

Dubawa said:

"Our findings show that the picture uploaded by the X user is a manipulated copy from April 26, 2023. Hence, the claim is misleading."

