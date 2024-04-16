The alleged video of an APC chairman being beaten by community members for selling palliative has been discovered to have been wrongly captured

This is because no credible media source reported the incident, and the video did not have proper details, including the name of the APC chairman and the place where the incident happened

Invid, a video verification tool, indicated that the video has been on social media since March 2023

A Nigerian has claimed that an All Progressives Congress (APC) local government chairman was caught selling palliative meant for his community somewhere in the northern part of Nigeria.

The claim was made in a caption of a video showing a shirtless man tied to a tree and being beaten by some other men, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

As of this report's writing, the video has had over 1.3 million views. The caption reads:

“APC local government chairman who sold palliatives meant for his local government was seriously beaten by angry youths in the Northern part. This is a lesson to our leaders that anything can happen.”

What is palliative?

Palliative aid, which includes food, is government aid intended to cushion poverty. The term became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic when some government officials hoarded relief supplies.

At the beginning of 2024, Nigerians experienced a series of protests and agitations against rising inflation. In response, President Bola Tinubu's administration ordered that 42,000 tonnes of grain be released in February.

According to Africa Check, the video has gone viral and can be found on different Facebook and Instagram pages.

APC chairman beat: Three reasons video is false

However, the major question is, is the man being beaten really an APC chairman? You can find the answer below:

There are indications that the video was not well captioned. The first sign is that if the subject being beaten in the video were truly an APC chairman, he would have made headlines. However, there were no credible media sources for the report.

Another indication is that the video lacks proper details. It did not mention the APC chairman's name or the town where the incident happened in northern.

The third indication is that the video has been on the Internet since 2023, according to the video verification tool Invid.

