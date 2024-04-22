The immediate past governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, will be arraigned at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, April 22

The EFCC had approached the court over its failed attempt to arrest and prosecute the embattled former governor

Bello is being accused of misappropriation of N80.2 billion while he was in office for a period of eight years

Abuja - The appeal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against a Kogi court order blocking the arrest of Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, April 22.

The EFCC wants to prosecute Bello on corruption charges, but a lower court halted the move due to his lawsuit.

The date for appeal against Bello is today

EFCC is seeking to arraign Bello on 19 charges of money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The Monday hearing at the appeal court begins is one of the efforts of the anti-graft agency to probe the Bello-led government.

EFCC had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja Wednesday to get an arrest warrant while the Federal High Court in Kogi was delivering judgment on Bello’s fundamental human rights suit.

The Kogi court, in a ruling on February 9, 2024, restrained the EFCC from inviting, arresting, detaining, and prosecuting Bello until the determination of a fundamental rights suit he filed before the court.

Dino Melaye's release on Kogi emerges

Meanwhile, Dino Melaye, the former senator representing Kogi West, has taunted the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, over his controversial issue with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a viral video, the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state said he remains confident that Bello would end up in jail.

EFCC vs Bello: Melaye brags about defeating ex-governor

Melaye, in the video, Melaye bragged that he had defeated ex-governor Bello. The pair have been at loggerheads for a while.

IGP withdraws Bello's security agents amid EFCC standoff

Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), had withdrawn all police officers attached to the embattled immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

