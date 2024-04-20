Former Governor Kogi state, Yahaya Bello's female ex-aide-de-camp, has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police Force.

The former ADC was arrested alongside other police officers in security outfits for the 48-year-old former governor, and he was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department at the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Former Governor Yahaya Bello's ex-aide detained Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

This arrest and detention came after the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, directed their immediate withdrawal from the former governor on Thursday, April 18.

According to The Punch, a senior police source disclosed that the officers were arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the former governor's escape from arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had gone to arrest the former governor at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, April 17.

According to the source:

“The ADC and the other police details attached to Yahaya Bello have been arrested and detained.

“They were arrested on the order of the IG, on the suspicion that they aided and abetted the former governor’s escape from the EFCC on Wednesday.”

The EFCC has been after the former governor towards the end of his tenure in office. Bello is being prosecuted for an alleged N80 billion fraud, which included some of his family members.

Source: Legit.ng