The NNPP faction has announced the suspension of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano over his failure to appear before a disciplinary committee

Governor Yusuf was accused of attending an illegal convention organised by a factional group of former presidential candidate Robiu Kwankwaso in Abuja

However, the governor was invited for an explanation and clarification, but he failed to make himself available, and the party had to take disciplinary action against him

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The factional New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Board of Trustees has slammed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state's six-month suspension over allegations of anti-party activities.

Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the party's national secretary, told journalists this at the NNPP headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was suspended from NNPP Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Why NNPP suspends Governor Yusuf of Kano

According to Sunday, Governor Yusuf was suspended for failing to appear before the party's disciplinary committee to explain the infractions to the constitution of the NNPP, Independent reported.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The NNPP national secretary said Governor Yusuf was expected to appear before the committee to explain why he went to an illegal convention after being elected on the party's platform. He participated in an illegal or factional convention.

The party's presidential candidate's group organized the alleged illegal convention at the Class Event Centre in Wuse, Abuja, on April 6th, 2024.

Sunday explained that the media was being involved in intimating the public about the unfolding event at the party's national secretariat.

NNPP's Board of Trustees endorses Yusuf's suspension

He said that the failure of the governor to appear before the disciplinary committee led to the suspension handed over to him.

The committee, headed by Barrister Monday Mawah, was expected to receive the governor on Monday, April 15, but Yusuf did not appear and did not give any reason for his absence.

The statement partly read:

“With the approval of the Board of Trustees of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the unanimous decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, His Excellency, Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State is hereby suspended for six months with immediate effect”.

NNPP stakeholders ask Gov Yusuf to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that some NNPP members in the 19 northern states have demanded the resignation of Kano Governor Yusuf.

Under the leadership of Honourable Attahiru Musa and its secretary, Simeon Pam, the stakeholders passed a vote of no confidence on the governor.

They lamented that the governor has not embarked on any developmental project to demonstrate leadership quality and good governance in the state.

Source: Legit.ng