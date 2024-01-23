Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance and politics

Gaya, Kano state - Overzealous supporters of the two leading political parties in Kano have been clashing in some remote areas of the state.

Legit.ng reports that the two top parties in the northwest state are the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kano is one of Nigeria's most volatile states, with a high risk of security threat when it comes to political affairs. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by PM News, although no loss of life has been recorded, the state commissioner of police (CP), Mohammed Usaini Gumel, and his management team have commenced moves to douse tension.

Security operatives have deployed community solutions to reconcile the warring parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On Tuesday, January 23, the CP visited Gaya local government area (LGA), where he held reconciliatory meetings with leaders of APC and NNPP, at the palace of the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim.

It is understood that leaders of the two parties in the Gaya area agreed to embrace peace after the meeting which lasted for about four hours.

Kano police declare Habibu wanted

Meanwhile, the police have declared one Habibu wanted over the life-threatening political clashes in Gaya.

Habibu allegedly masterminded one attack which left one Alkasim seriously injured and hospitalised.

CP Gumel appealed to residents and community leaders to help the police with useful information on how to apprehend Habibu.

Police arrest 6 in Kano

Also, Gumel confirmed the arrest of six persons from both the APC and NNPP, saying interrogation was still ongoing. Nigerian Tribune noted the development.

The police said they would not condone the violence being experienced in Kano state.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng