Rabiu Kwankwaso has been accused of hijacking the structure of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

This allegation was made on Friday, April 19, by the founder of the NNPP, Boniface Aniebonam

Aniebonam one of the ways the former Kano governor did this was by changing the logo and flag of the party

The founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, has accused Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya Movement of betraying his trust.

During a press conference in Lagos on Friday, April 19, Aniebonam said he gave Kwankwaso the NNPP platform to become Nigeria’s president on a platter of gold in 2023.

Aniebonam said Kwankwaso was given his platform for free

Source: Facebook

Going back memory lane, Aniebonam recalled that he singlehandedly registered and nurtured NNPP from 2002 until 2022 when Kwankwaso and his team approached him to use the party as a platform to achieve his presidential ambition during the 2023 general elections.

Aniebonam, who said he agreed to make Kwankwaso the sole presidential candidate back in 2023, said he was shocked to see him displaying a new logo and flag for the party, Leadership reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

For the NNPP founder, this act amounts to what he calls "mutilation of the constitution of the party."

He categorically stated:

"I was having this feeling that his body language seems to be supporting what is going on, but for him to come openly on a live television programme, then I want to believe something is wrong, and if I keep quiet, it is not for the interest of the party, and that is the essence of this gathering."

Commenting on the recent national convention of the party, Aniebonam noted:

“The kangaroo convention held even when there was a court order stopping it, is null and void because a Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ruled that the NNPP issue is an internal crisis and is therefore unjustifiable.

“This means that the issues can only be settled using the constitution. However, we are ready to pursue the interpretation of the constitution up to the Supreme Court."

Buhari’s ex-aide explains why Kwankwaso will succeed in APC

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, the former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has hinted at Rabiu Kwankwaso's possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmad stated that the APC is more than excited to receive Kwankwaso into its fold.

Source: Legit.ng