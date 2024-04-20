In the opinion of Chief Olusola Oke, an aspirant in the Ondo governorship primary election, the exercise on Saturday, April 20, was a sham

Oke alleged in a statement on Saturday that as far as he is concerned, no election was conducted in all the 203 Wards across Ondo

The aspirant also claimed that Usman Ododo-led committee members who were supposed to conduct the election were winning and dining in hotel rooms and arrived election venue late

Ondo - One of the aspirants in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), has scored the conduct of the exercise very low.

In a statement issued by his Campaign Organisation’s spokesman, Ojo Oyewamide, Oke described the election conducted in all the 203 Wards of the state as a sham.

The Ododo-led committee has a lot of questions to answer

According to Oke, “the ongoing primary election defies all descriptions of decency and democratic conduct.”

He alleged that, the Usman Ododo-led primary election committee, constituted to conduct the nomination exercise, "...took a late “stroll” out of their hotel rooms, where they were dining and winning.”

Even more, Oke stated that the primary election materials were not distributed to the 203 Wards across the state, contrary to what was promised by the committee.

To crown it all, the aspirant claimed that no primary election was conducted by the APC in Ondo; instead what happened was "shameful, and it constituted a serious dent in the image of our dear party."

However, the spokesman in the statement appealed to supporters across the 18 local government areas of the state to remain peaceful and calm, while awaiting briefing from members across the state and his principal.

Tension as gunshots rent air amid APC guber primary

Meanwhile, some All Progressives Congress (APC) youths had reportedly opened gunfire at the ongoing governorship primary election of the party in Ondo state.

This was as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is said to be leading the ongoing governorship primary, led by Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state.

APC Ondo: Four aspirants call for cancellation

Four APC governorship aspirants in the state have called for the cancellation of the primary election, alleging that the Ododo-led seven-man rigged it.

