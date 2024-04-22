President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to depart the seat of power, Abuja, on Tuesday, April 23, as disclosed by the office of the special adviser to the president on social media on Monday, April 13.

The statement, signed by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed that Tinubu will travel to the Netherlands with some ministers the following day.

Tinubu off to Netherlands, Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu was said to have been invited by the prime minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and was expected to hold a high-level discussion with the European country's leader.

President Tinubu was also expected to meet separately with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander, and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom. Queen Maxima is the United Nations' secretary-general of the special advocate for inclusive finance for development (UNSGSA).

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the Netherlands, President Tinubu has also been scheduled to take part in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, where heads of conglomerates and organisations in the two countries will meet and discuss the opportunity for collaboration and partnerships.

Areas of interest included agriculture and water management and looking for innovative solutions to sustain farming.

The statement partly reads:

"There will also be extensive discussions with the Dutch officials on port management operations for which they have world-renowned expertise.

After his engagements in the Netherlands, the President will proceed to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

See the statement here:

Source: Legit.ng