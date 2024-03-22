The Amotekun in Ondo state has foiled a robbery attempt by a seven-man deadly gang from Delta state

Attempts by a deadly seven-man gang from Delta state to rob three banks in Ondo state have been foiled by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps.

The gang had lodged at a house in the Irele community from where they planned to rob the three banks and kidnap a businessman in the state.

They recruited a staff of a businessman who works in a Supermarket owned by the man but the staff declined to join them.

Six members of the gang managed to flee when the bubble burst on them, but one Fatai Baami, who accommodated them, was arrested.

Ondo Amotekun explain how it stopped Delta robbery gang

Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, spoke Thursday, March 21, when he paraded 37 suspects arrested for various crimes.

Adeleye said a manhunt has commenced for the leader of the gang in Delta State.

He said:

“The seven-man gang operatives came all the way from Sapele, Delta State, for kidnapping and robbery of a bank in Irele LGA.

“Six of them are at large, but we were able to apprehend the mastermind who accommodated the robbers. We were equally able to get to the root of the target that they intended to kidnap."

