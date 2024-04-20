Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate, stated that only God gives power, not humans, in a WhatsApp group chat with supporters

This statement came amid speculation about his potential 2027 presidential run and controversy surrounding the PDP's 98th NEC meeting

Atiku, who has unsuccessfully contested the presidency six times, was responding to supporters' concerns about perceived betrayal within the party

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, has declared that no human can give power, except God Almighty.

Atiku's statement came amid the speculations that he's gearing up for the PDP ticket again in 2027 and the ongoing controversy trailing the outcome of the 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

His position was reportedly contained in a WhatsApp group chat with some of his supporters in the country on Friday, April 19.

Atiku has contested six different times to become Nigeria’s president but failed.

Why Atiku spoke after NEC meeting

A report by The Punch indicates that Atiku told his supporters in the Whatsapp group after the NEC meeting that only God gives power.

The Adamawa-born politician was reported to have made the statement following insinuations by his supporters that some elements within the party have betrayed him.

“There is God. It is God that gives power, not anybody," Atiku was quoted as saying in reaction to the insinuations.

Victory shall be ours, Atiku's supporter says

Responding, one of Atiku's supporters on the WhatsApp group, agreed with him, saying:

“This is very true, Sir and this same God will answer your heart desires and ours too.

“When the day comes, we shall all be alive to celebrate together as one big family of good faith.

“All our hand work will not go to waste, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. We shall all walk and work together to witness the night. Victory shall be ours. It is well with you, Sir.”

Primate Ayodele speaks on PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, has said he foresaw the emergence of "a new powerful candidate" in the PDP.

Ayodele predicted that Atiku "will not be picked".

"Well, I'm not seeing Atiku in the picture of 2027 election of PDP. I'm seeing that another powerful person will emerge in PDP in 2027," the cleric said.

